Countless residents of Old Fadama are homeless after fire swept through the slum destroying hundreds of structures.

The fire started around 2 AM on Tuesday and destroyed properties according to eyewitnesses.

Adam Kadir, a resident of the area, noted on Eyewitness News that Fire Service personnel were not called in quickly enough to contain the spread of the fire.

He recounted the destruction which he said may have started because of a fight between a couple.

“When they called me I quickly rushed there around 2:30 am. On reaching there, I went to meet ashes because there was nothing left. Several houses were destroyed.”

“I am told it is because of the confusion between a man and a woman.”

One the affected residents, Adam Kadir said “they will just put up tents and they will sleep there.”

Old Fadama is an urban slum area home to a lot of scrap dealers and head porters also known as kayayei.

Most of the kayayei have left the area back to the north “due to the lockdown” according to Adam Kadir.