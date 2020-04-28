The Bolgatanga Regional Hospital has discharged the first person, a pregnant woman, who tested positive for COVID-19 in the region.

The woman who was confirmed COVID-19 positive on April 3, 2020, is believed to have contracted it from Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region after a week visit to the area.

According to the management of the hospital, the patient was discharged after going through the mandatory quarantine at the hospital’s COVID-19 treatment centre and tested negative in her two repeat tests.

Confirming the incident to Citi News, Administrator of the hospital, Mr Zakaria Yakubu said, the patient had fully recovered from the symptoms of the virus and was duly discharged.

“Yes, she has fully recovered and went home this afternoon. We are reintegrating into her into normal society and will continue to provide her with psychological support and educate her to stay safe.”

“We will also sensitize her immediate family and those around her so they don’t stigmatize her”.

The region on April 27, 2020, recorded ten new cases to the initial eight cases with one death bringing the total cases recorded to 17.

Out of the 508 suspected cases recorded in the region between 3rd April and 27th April 2020, 18 tested positive and 279 tested negative while 211 cases are pending.

So far, five districts out of the fifteen municipal and districts have recorded confirmed cases of COVID-19 involving seven females and eleven males.

The Bolgatanga municipal has twelve cases, Kassena-Nankana Municipal has two cases, Bawku municipal has two cases while Bawku West District and Pusiga District have recorded one case each.

Challenges against COVID-19

The Regional COVID-19 management team identified inadequate funding support for Rapid Response and Contact Tracing teams and lack of funding for risk communication and community engagement activities as major hindrances to the COVID-19 fight.

They also complained about the high stigmatization of contacts and suspected cases as well as expensive transport cost for sending samples from the region to the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research for testing.

They commended government for improved supply of Personal Protective Equipment(PPE) to health facilities but appealed for more to support their course in the fight against COVID-19.