The Upper East Regional Health Directorate has hinted that the region’s COVID-19 first case involving a pregnant woman is likely to be discharged soon.

According to the directorate, the first repeat test of the patient tested negative and should the second repeat tested expected by the close of this weekend turns negative, the patient will be discharged.

The woman is believed to have contracted the virus from Nkwakwa in the Eastern Region after a week travel to the area.

The region subsequent to the first case recorded seven more cases through contact tracing bringing the total cases of COVID-19 at eight with one death.

Speaking to Citi News, Upper East Regional Director of Health Services, Dr. Winfred Ofosu indicated that, the remaining six patients under quarantine are also responding to treatment.

“The first repeat test after confirmation came negative and we have taken the second repeat test which we are hoping will come this weekend. So, if that also turns out negative then it means that she would have recovered and waiting to be discharged.”

He maintained that all things been equal, the patient will be discharged next week should the second repeat tests turn negative.

Dr. Ofosu added that one out of the six remaining patients sent to Accra for quarantine as his condition was getting worse but the others are being quarantined at the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital.

He indicated that samples of four out of the five COVID-19 patients who have done two-weeks in quarantine at the hospital will be sent to the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research (KCCU) for their first repeat test.

“So, if their first repeat test comes negative we will proceed to the second repeat and if that also turns out negative then they will also be discharged”.

Dr. Ofosu maintained that the five cases are asymptomatic and had not developed symptoms “which means that, their immune system is good and they are fighting well with the virus”.

Dr. Ofosu admonished residents in the region to desist from stigmatizing COVID-19 patients or those who have recovered from the virus as that could increase the spread of the virus.

“We are seeing that, increasing people are trying to stigmatise COVID-19 patients and that is dangerous for the cause of the disease because when we stigmatise them, people who have the symptoms will not come out but will hide and spread the disease.

I will like to appeal to the people of the region that, let us not stigmatise COVID-19 patients, is a disease that anyone can get so long as we interact with people “.