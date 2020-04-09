One more COVID-19 patient in Ghana has recovered.

This brings to 4, the total number of people who have recovered from the disease in the country.

President Nana Akufo-Addo made the announcement in a televised broadcast on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

The President indicated that the country’s total case count for COVID-19 had also risen to 378 with six deaths.

Nana Akufo-Addo said about 79% of Ghana’s COVID-19 case count were imported cases.

“This fight is not over, and we are by no means out of the woods yet. We now have in total of 378 confirmed cases of infections with six deaths, four recoveries and two in critical conditions…Fellow Ghanaians I have come to you this evening to ask for your continued patience as we continue to implement extended effort that has so far proved to be helpful,” Akufo-Addo said.

“A decision has been taken, through the issuance of another Executive Instrument to extend the restriction of movement in the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area and Kasoa and the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area and its contiguous districts by one more week,” he added.

Ghana using hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 treatment

Ghana’s Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang Manu last week announced that the country was using hydroxychloroquine as part of treatment for persons with COVID-19.

He said he had given authorisation to the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) to allow its use despite it not being on Ghana’s drugs list.

just want to inform the nation that the laws of our country allow the Health Minister to issue what we call emergency use authorisation to FDA to allow or permit manufactures and importers to bring in drugs that are not on our drug list,” Mr Agyemang Manu explained.

“We issued the authorisation and the FDA has on that note, permitted some manufacturers in the country to bring in the active pharmaceutical ingredients or even import if they can source from outside to augment the stocks we have in the country.”

At the moment, he said the country had enough hydroxychloroquine stocks “to take care of all the people we have on admission.”

Many discharged

Meanwhile, many of the patients who tested positive for COVID-19 are showing positive signs of recovery.

Such people have been discharged. Being discharged in this case means that they have been released from their isolation centres so they could be taken care of at home pending further tests to confirm whether they are truly now negative and free to move around.

