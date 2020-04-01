The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection is expected to cater for 76 head porters, also known as Kayayei, who were instructed to return to Accra after being intercepted at Ejisu in the Ashanti Region during the partial lockdown.

The Kayayei were intercepted at Ejisu on Monday when they tried to smuggle their way to northern Ghana in an attempt to escape the partial lockdown being enforced in Accra.

Speaking to Citi News, Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah says the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has made available some mattresses for the head porters.

The AMA has provided temporary shelter for the stranded kayayei.

Mr. Adjei Sowah also said further support is expected from the Ministry for Gender, Children and Social Protection

“We are happy that the Minister for Gender and Social Protection also came around and acknowledged to take care of them from Wednesday. NADMO also came around and wanted to provide beds for them.”

The head porters, who are in the custody of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, have been pleading with authorities to allow them to continue their journey home.

The affected porters include 20 girls between the ages of 6 to 15 years, 21 babies and 35 women between the ages of 18 to 45 years, according to the AMA.

Addressing the head porters on Tuesday, the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Cynthia Mamle Morrison, assured of the government’s support during the lockdown and appealed to them to remain calm.

“Do not cry, nobody will arrest you. We will provide you with food, water to bathe and a place to sleep and teach all of you how to properly wash your hands and give you sanitizers. Nobody should run away because if you do you will be arrested. The President had directed that no one should move out but stay home so we will transport all of you back home after two weeks,” she said.

The Deputy National Security Minister, Henry Quartey also noted that President Nana Akufo-Addo had directed them to assist them with food, security among others and ensure that they are safe, especially during the lockdown.

He appealed to them to observe the directives on social distancing, and stay in the shelter to be provided them.