The Generosity Club, in support of national efforts to fight COVID-19 has donated a sum of GH¢10,000 to the Ghana Association of Doctors in Residency.

According to the Club, this donation “is to enable you to effectively play your role in the right against the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“We are inspired by the sacrifices health sector workers make daily, locally and globally, in the fight against the pandemic. We wish you well as you risk your lives on the frontlines to save the rest of the country,” said a Co-Founded of the Club, Kojo Akoto Boateng.

Ghana has so far recorded 205 cases of the novel coronavirus with the newest case being the first case in the Upper East Region.

The newest case makes Upper East the sixth region to confirm positive cases of the disease.

Out of the 205 case count, there have recovered, and the death toll stands at five.

The extent of the outbreak has encouraged many people to donate and give in various kinds.

The COVID-19 National Trust Fund which was created receive public contributions to help improve the lives of the vulnerable who will be worst-hit by the pandemic has in a short while received many donations and contributions from businesses and individuals.

President Akufo-Addo donated his April, May and June salaries as seed capital for the Fund.

Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia continued in the President’s and also donated three months’ salary to the Trust Fund.

All Ministers of State and other top appointees at the presidency voluntarily decided to donate 50 percent of their salary for the next three months to the recently initiated COVID-19 Fund.

Institutions that have also donated to the Fund so far include Hollard Ghana – GH¢100,000, Absa Bank Ghana – GH¢1 million, Interplast – GH¢1.2 million, and Justmoh Construction Limited contributing GH¢500,000.

Other groups and associations have also made different donations in cash and kind to various hospitals and health services in the country.