The Ghana National Gas Company has donated GHS120,000 to the Ellembelle district, Jomoro district and the Nzema East Municipality to assist them in their preventive fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation saw each assembly receiving GHS30,000, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and sanitizers.

The Operations General Manager of Ghana Gas, Engineer Robert Kofi Lartey, who presented the cash and the items at Nkroful said the donation is within its corporate social responsibility to assist in protecting their host districts and residents against the pandemic.

“Our inspiration comes from what we live by as Ghana Gas. This is not the first time and as a corporate institution, we have been working assiduously with the district assemblies in health, environment and many others. So at this crucial time, we believe that the effort the government is putting in, we as a corporate institution must also support that effort with cash and PPE. We are doing this across the districts where our facilities exist currently. A total sum of GHS120,000 is being dedicated to support the assemblies with PPE and hand sanitizers for health workers who are playing frontline roles in ensuring that they protect our citizenry against this pandemic. As individuals, self-discipline is key, especially social distancing, to protect ourselves,” he said.

The District Chief Executive of Ellembelle, Kwesi Bonzoh, on behalf of the assembly also presented 12 thermometers to the District Health Directorate.

He described Ghana Gas’ donation to the fight against the pandemic as timely.

“I must say Ghana Gas’ support has come in very handy because the assembly spends a lot of our major resources in the fight. We have so far distributed over 250 Veronica buckets and disinfectants and over 6,000 hand sanitizers just to be sure that our citizens are very well protected against the spread of the virus. As we have been made to understand, this disease has no cure. Therefore, the only way to go about it is to prevent it. So this donation from Ghana Gas is going to help us to procure some more PPE for our health staff,” he noted.

The Senior Manager of Community Relations and Corporate Social Responsibility at Ghana Gas, Stephen Donkoh, again led a team to distribute hand sanitizers to residents of Nkroful, the hometown of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.