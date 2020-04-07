The Ghana Institute of Surveyors has developed a software that can detect and trace all persons who have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

The Institute says the software will be installed on all phones including non-smartphones.

Speaking at a presentation of a GHS50,000 donation to the COVID-19 Fund, President of the Institute, Dr. John Amaglo said the software if adopted by the government will help in the fight against Coronavirus.

“This is the domain of surveyors. We have come up with an application that will be used for contact tracing and it has three functions. It will trace the affected people in real-time. It will be used for monitoring and it will be used for evaluation. We have booked an appointment with the technical team so that tomorrow we will do a presentation and if it is adopted we should be ahead of the virus.”

COVID-19 cases increase to 287

The total number of Coronavirus cases in Ghana has increased to 287.



This means that 73 more cases have been added to the country’s case count as at 6th April 2020, 23:30.

Total deaths and recovery remain at five and three respectively.

14 test positive for COVID-19 after mass testing of 7,461 people

The government has revealed that 14 people in the country have tested positive for COVID-19 after the release of test results of 7,461 people whose samples were taken as part of an enhanced contact tracing and testing regime.

This represents 0.18% of the people tested.

This was revealed by the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, today, Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

At a media briefing to provide updates on Ghana’s COVID-19 fight, the Minister said the 7,461 results are out of the over 15,000 samples that have been taken to be tested.

“As the President mentioned on Sunday night, as at that time, about 19,000 people had been traced and samples had been taken from about 15,000…So far, over 15,000 have had their samples taken. The brief I have this morning is that 7,461 have been tested and out of that, 14, that is 0.18% have tested positive,” he said.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said the 73 new cases include some 26 persons who were held under mandatory quarantine who tested negative initially but tested positive after the second test.

He added that another factor responsible for the rise was the enhanced contract tracing and testing that is ongoing.

“When the second tests were done, 26 of them now turned positive, so a good chunk of our case count increase is coming from the second group of people who tested positive… The other part is the enhanced contact tracing which has started,” the Minister stated.

