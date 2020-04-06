The Ghana Police Service has issued a new directive to feed frontline Police officers in the fight against the COVID-19 after a review of the activities within the first week of the partial lockdown.

This new development overrides the initial decision where commanders disburse money as a form of ration to the police officers.

The Director of Police Public Affairs, Sheilla Abyie-Buckman in an interview with Citi News explained that this decision will aid the officers to concentrate on the task assigned them.

“The IGP took the initial decision of giving the money to the police officers involved in the operation in cash so the money was given to commanders to disburse in cash. But from our monitoring in the earlier days, we found that Police Officers will leave their duty points to go in search for food and water to buy while their counterpart soldiers stayed at their duty point.”

A joint military-police task force has been deployed to help enforce the two-week partial lockdown of parts of Accra, Kumasi, Tema and Kasoa as one of the measures to contain the further spread of COVID-19.

She further stated that “the IGP also instructed commanders to arrange transportation of the men and women from the briefing point to their duty point and back to their briefing point.”

