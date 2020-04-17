The Ghana Police Service is supplying free water to deprived communities especially on the outskirts of Accra.

The gesture, according to Chief Supt. Dr. Baba Iddrisu, the Director for Transport at the Ghana Police Service, is in response to President Nana Akufo-Addo’s call for water supply services to be made free to all Ghanaians.

He said the IGP, James Oppong Boanuh has tasked his team to identify communities that need water and supply them accordingly.

“The President [Nana Akufo-Addo] announced that due to the lockdown, we need water in some communities without water. He appealed to organizations and individuals to provide free water service. We as the police, we have three water tankers which we feel we can use to help communities. The IGP has asked us to identify areas without water especially those on the outskirts and we are serving them with water,” he said.

The Police have so far supplied water to communities such as Oyibi, Adamrobe and some communities in the Ga West Municipality.

Dr. Baba Iddrisu said local assemblies that need water can call the police to make a request so that the water is supplied to them.

“We engage the Assemblymen and women and District Chief Executives to identify specific areas in need of water so we serve them. For those without tap water, we will do our best to serve them,” he said.

Some residents of Kwabenya who received water earlier this week commended the police and asked that the gesture is repeated since the area is deprived of water from the Ghana Water Company Limited.

“There is no water in this area. We usually go and buy water from other places. We really suffer here. The police have assured us that they will bring more water to help us and we really appreciate them for helping us,” a resident said.

Another resident at Kwabenya also indicated that the gesture by the police is helpful and will ease their burden of buying from elsewhere.

“The police have really done well. We in Kwabenya, we don’t have pipe-borne water. We all buy from outside. They have seen that we don’t have taps here so they are serving us with water. They are discharging their water into big tanks here so that we can all go subsequently to fetch for free.”