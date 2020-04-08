Ghana’s total case count for COVID-19 has increased to 313. This follows the confirmation of 26 new positive cases.

The confirmation comes after more contacts of COVID-19 patients were traced and their samples tested.

“Enhanced contact tracing and testing is ongoing in Ghana and has resulted in [an] increased number of confirmed COVID-19 cases,” the Ghana Health Service said on its website.

According to the Ghana Health Service’s updates, the new cases were confirmed in the Ashanti, Greater Accra and Central Regions.

One more death

An additional death was also recorded, increasing the number of COVID-related deaths in the country to six.

“As at 7th April 2020, 23:30 hr, a total of 313 cases of COVID-19 with six (6) deaths have been recorded. The regional distribution of the cases are as follows: Greater Accra Region has most cases (274) followed by the Ashanti Region (25), Northern Region (10), Upper West Region (1), Eastern Region (1), Upper East Region (1) and Central Region (1),” the statement added.

Enhanced contact tracing

The Ghana Health Service added that a total of 37 COVID-19 cases have so far been recorded from the enhanced contact tracing.

“With regards to enhanced contact tracing and testing, as at 7th April 2020, a total of 11,016 samples from contacts have been processed and 37 (0.34%) have been confirmed positive for COVID-19,” the statement added.

–

