Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has disclosed that despite the closure of the country’s borders, some Ghanaians continue to smuggle into the country, persons infected with the Coronavirus disease.

“Our focus is limiting and containing the spread [of COVID-19] because we can’t say our real target is zero and we will have some occurrences so it’s your ability to early contain and limit the spread that you have look at as a measure of success. In this instance, you noticed that the early efforts limited the importation of cases into the country. Even with the closure of the borders, we have Ghanaians still smuggling in positive cases into our borders but by closing the borders, we have massively reduced the risk,” the Information Minister said in an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show on Wednesday.

Ghana closed its land, sea and air borders in March 2020.

The decision formed part of efforts to stop the spread of Coronavirus in the country which has so far infected 636 people.

While 17 persons who tested positive have recovered, eight others have passed on.

Police Hospital custody of two Nigeriens with COVID-19

The Police Hospital has taken responsibility for the case management of the two Nigeriens who tested positive for COVID-19.

The two Nigeriens who were asymptomatic tested positive for COVID-19 and were sent to the COVID-19 treatment centre to be observed before treatment to begin.

They however attempted to leave the facility a few hours later insisting that they will not remain there and were subsequently put in police custody.

