Ghana’s case count of COVID-19 has risen to 641.

The Ghana Health Service confirmed this on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, via its dedicated website for providing updates on the outbreak.

Meanwhile, 83 infected persons have recovered from the novel Coronavirus in Ghana.

“As of 14th April 2020, at 23:00HRS, a total of 50,719 persons have been tested with 641 being positive for COVID-19. The breakdown of the 641 positive cases is as follows: seventeen (17) have been treated, reverted to negative on repeat tests and discharged. Furthermore, 66 have tested negative once and awaiting the second test. This brings together a total of 83 cases that have been recovered/discharged. 548 cases have been categorised as mild disease and are on treatment, two (2) are categorized as moderate to severe cases, none in the critical state currently and eight (8) have died.”

The Ghana Health Service also indicated that “the five (5) new cases were recorded in the following locations; one from Adenta Municipality and two (2) each from Ayawaso East and Ayawaso Central Municipalities. With the exception of one of the cases from Ayawaso East, all the new cases are asymptomatic. Contacts of the new cases are being listed for follow up.”

Based on the data presented, there are currently 60% males and 40% females infected with the virus.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra – 514

Ashanti – 53

Eastern – 41

Northern – 10

Volta – 9

Upper West – 7

Upper East – 4

North East – 1

Western – 1

Central – 1

