Ghana’s COVID-19 death toll has increased to 11.

The Ghana Health Service confirmed this on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Meanwhile, the country’s total COVID-19 cases have shot up from 1,279 to 1,550.

Some 21 more people have also recovered from the disease in Ghana. Currently, 155 recoveries have been recorded.

According to the Service, a total of 100,622 tests have so far been done.

Over 100,000 tests in Ghana

A total of 100,622 tests completed by the various testing centres across the country including the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, Kumasi Center for Collaborative Research in Tropical Medicine, and the Public Health Reference Lab.

Regional breakdown