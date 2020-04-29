Ghanaian Youth Leader and Physician, Mr. Patrick Fynn, has been selected as a fellow of the 2020 Yunus&Youth fellowship.

His selection was made after reviewing over 1,000 applications, conducting over a hundred online interviews and running a pre-acceleration program.

“This year, we had the toughest selection process ever. We are proud to say our cohort is beautiful, diverse and ready to create change in their countries. In total, this year we have 32 fellows, they are from 22 different countries. 60% are female, and they’re working on various impact areas, including poverty alleviation, education, health, human rights, clean energy, and many others,” Y&Y issued in a statement.

In a statement, Patrick Fynn also said: “Being part of this social impact fellowship program comes to me at a time when I need it the most to maximize impact and take my social enterprise a step higher. Finding myself come this far after an extremely competitive selection process has made me appreciate this privilege better.”

His social enterprise, Standout Care, was also chosen as one of 30 other young social enterprises to receive business support from the programme.

Standout Care is a primary healthcare organization that provides basic health services such as mobile clinic sessions, free public medical screening to destitute persons including prison inmates, deprived communities, and organized groups.

The non-governmental organization, which comprises of health professionals from varying backgrounds, has since 2016 provided basic health services with the aim of promoting wellness, increase access to health in Ghana and to contribute to the W.H.O goal of a universal health coverage.

Yunus & Youth (Y&Y) is a fellowship founded with the support of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus.

It combines social entrepreneurship training with technology to remove educational barriers between countries and generations.

Since 2014, Y&Y has trained over 1,500 people, building a global mission-driven community with amplified resources to drive social change.

The fellowship is an international network of exclusively selected young social entrepreneurs worldwide, to recognize social businesses that provide a new dimension of capitalism: a business model that does not strive to maximize profits but rather serve humanity’s most pressing needs.”

Participants of the 2020 Yunus&Youth Fellowship would benefit from mentorship, business plan development, expert connections, pitch competitions and funding.