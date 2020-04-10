Gold Fields Ghana has committed more than US$830,000 to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in its operating areas in the Western Region and other parts of Ghana.

The Company, through the Ghana Chamber of Mines, has already contributed US$433,891 to support the efforts by the Ghana Government to reduce the spread of the coronavirus and assist the most vulnerable section of the country’s population.

The Executive Vice President and Head of West Africa Region of the company, Alfred Baku, said the contribution is in response to the call by the government to support the fight against COVID-19 which has been spreading since Ghana reported its first case on March 12, 2020.

“As a company which prioritises the health and safety of its employees, we have a duty to support the needy and vulnerable in our society in these challenging times. We believe our contribution will go a long way to flattening the curve and help us return to normal lives soon,” he said.

Mr. Baku added that Gold Fields is also spending approximately US$400,000 directly to support employees and host communities. This amount covers the purchase of hand-held thermometers, sanitisers, goggles, face masks, protective gowns and other COVID-19 prevention equipment.

Prior to Ghana recording its first case, the mine sites instituted strict measures to screen employees, community members, contractors, and visitors at the sites. These measures are still being enforced.

The company also developed and sponsored radio programmes to educate and sensitise host communities about COVID-19.

Gold Fields Ghana is also working closely with local and national health authorities to keep the operating areas safe and to strengthen its COVID-19 protocols. The dynamic and evolving nature of the coronavirus requires its employees and community members to be on high alert and observe basic hygiene protocols at all times.

Mr. Baku commended employees for their vigilance, courage and dedication to work during this critical period. He also urged employees to stay calm, observe personal hygiene and practise social distancing.

“This unprecedented pandemic, though tough and potentially life-threatening, will soon come to an end if we individually and collectively play our part. Let’s continue to do the right things,” he concluded.