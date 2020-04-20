Award-winning Ghanaian gospel artiste, Cwesi Oteng, is out with a new single titled, ‘Overcome’.

This is the artiste’s first single post the release of his acclaimed ‘Anthems’ album in January 2019.

According to Cwesi, “We are in such a crucial time that aside from the safety directives we are to observe, we also need the spread hope, faith, encouragement and positivity than before to help us all pull through this pandemic.”

He explained that God has made provision for such virtues and more through Christ Jesus – a provision for us through all seasons in life.

“‘Overcome’ assures us of God’s provision for a time like this, and that as we also call on His name, we will overcome in due time,” he added.

The Afrobeats-adorned ‘Overcome’ is set to be a fan favourite. Earlier, fans had poured on Cwesi’s social media pages answering his rhetorical question about releasing a song of strength and encouragement for this season – a period where the COVID-19 pandemic is inciting fear among people and has forced the world to stay indoors in order to be safe.

The audio and viral video of ‘Overcome’ is available for download and streaming exclusively on YouTube, Aftown, Audiomack, and Soundcloud from Monday, 20th April 2020.

‘Overcome’ is part of Cwesi’s upcoming EP to be released on all digital music stores next month.