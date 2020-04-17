Government has commended the team undertaking the COVID-19 contact tracing exercise as well as the lab technicians who test samples brought from the field.

Few days after the COVID-19 outbreak in Ghana, the government tasked a team to search for persons who may have came into contact with persons who tested positive for the disease, an exercise known as contact tracing.

Government later announced that it was embarking on an enhanced contact tracing in Accra and Kumasi with an initial target of 10,000 people.

So far over 50,000 people have had their samples taken and tested for COVID-19 in Ghana.

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah in a tweet on Thursday [April 16, 2020] commended the team for the “aggressive work” done.

“Many thanks to the contact tracing teams and lab technicians for the aggressive work you are doing. You were tasked to find about 10,000 at-risk persons. You have done 5x that and so far 51,000 of your samples have been tested,” Mr. Nkrumah said in a tweet.

He however said additional 12,000 samples are yet to be processed and urged the team to keep up the good work.

“As you work round the clock to complete the processing of the extra about 12,000 backlog samples submitted, be encouraged that the nation is grateful for your service, Akpe Na Mi,” he added.

Ghana has so far recorded 641 positive cases of the virus with 83 recoveries and 8 deaths.

The virus has been recorded in ten out of 16 regions in Ghana.