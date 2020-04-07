A Deputy Minister for Health, who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Weija Gbawe, Tina Mensah, says the government is doing its best in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

According to her, the government’s proactive measures taken in the wake of the pandemic are evidence of gains made.

“There is nobody that can say the person has a hand on what is going on but our preparedness is what makes us different from all other countries on the continent and you could testify that outsiders are even applauding us for that,” the Deputy Minister for Health said.

Speaking to Citi News after distributing food items to individuals in her constituency the Deputy Minister indicated that the initial steps taken at the various border points have been timely.

“We started at the various airports and individuals who come into the country had to fill the forms and we hand to use the thermometers to check temperatures of individuals who enter the country at the time the pandemic had not reached Africa,” Mrs. Mensah added.

“When you go to other places, the way we combat the disease, you don’t see it being done there. The more the government is able to identify these positive ones is an indication that the government is working,” the Member of Parliament for Weija Gbawe said.

The distribution of food was part of the MP’s way of showing love to the needy in her constituency.

The MP, together with the Municipal Chief Executive for Weija Gbawe Patrick Kumor, distributed the food across the 14 electoral areas within the Weija Gbawe Municipality.

“We started today and I want to assure them that this exercise will continue till the two-week lockdown ends and we will also follow it up with some sanitizers, hand gloves, tissues among others,” the MP said.

She also advised her constituents to adhere to the directives by the government to ensure that the coronavirus is wiped out completely.

“They must adhere to the directive from the central government since that is the only way to fight this virus,” she said.

Among some food served was jollof rice, banku and stew, among others.