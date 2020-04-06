Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway (MP) has taken delivery of COVID-19 medical supplies for Ghana and 17 other African countries.

The items were presented to the Government on Monday, April 6, 2020, by the Chinese Government towards the fight against COVID-19.

This delivery follows a similar one delivered by businessman Jack Ma and his Alibaba Foundation to help fight the Coronavirus outbreak.

Government is taking measures to procure medical supplies and other essentials needed in its fight against COVID-19.

President Akufo-Addo while delivering his address on Sunday stated that in a bid to protect the lives of the frontline health workers, the government had procured some essentials needed by health workers to enable them to discharge their duties.

“…The Government is placing a high priority on the procurement of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for them[health workers]. Thus far, three hundred and fifty thousand (350,000) masks, five hundred and fifty-eight thousand, six hundred and fifty (558,650) examination gloves, one thousand (1,000) reusable goggles, twenty thousand (20,000) cover-alls, seven thousand (7,000) N-95 respirators, five hundred (500) waterproof gumboots, two thousand (2,000) reusable face shields, two thousand (2,000) gallons of hand sanitizers, ten thousand (10,000) 100ml pieces of hand sanitizers, and five hundred (500) shoe covers have been sent to the regional health directorates, for onward distribution to the district health directorates for use by our health workers in all the districts.”

COVID-19 cases in Ghana

Ghana’s current COVID-19 count stands at 214.

Five deaths have been recorded with three recoveries. 49 others are also being treated from home after they were discharged last week.

Regional breakdown of Ghana’s COVID-19 cases

Greater Accra Region – 189

Ashanti Region – 12

Northern Region – 10

Upper West Region – 1

Upper East Region – 1

Eastern Region – 1

