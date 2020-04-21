A group of seven organizations led by Gulf Energy Limited and Care World Global have donated several medical equipment and assorted disinfectants to the 37 Military Hospital and the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) COVID-19 Treatment Centre, situated at the El Wak Sports Stadium in Accra.

The group, which also includes Legon Cities FC, Lemla Petroleum Limited, Networking for Hope, Airtech Limited and Lemla Veterinary Services, made the donation as part of efforts to curb the spread of the Coronavirus and to support the Hospital and the GAF Treatment Centre, to manage the cases brought to the facilities.

The items presented included 500 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), 516 disposal bedsheets rolls, 50 each of Canula S14 and S18s, 55 Video Laryngoscopes and 28 Dissecting Forceps, 21 Bedsteads, 12 Bedside Desks, Carrier Stretchers, Examination Bed, Wheel Chair, Food Trolleys, Metro Shelving, Suction Machines and Gaskets, Nebulizers, a host of other equipment and numerous assorted disinfectants.

The Board Chair of Gulf Energy Legon Cities, and also Lemla Energy, Mr. Richard K. Atikpo and Dr. Kwaku Danso Agyei, respectively, donated the items on behalf of the group.

Mr. Richard Atikpo said that the group noted the importance of supporting the work of government in dealing with the threat of COVID-19 and therefore had to come in to aid the 37 Military Hospital and the GAF COVID-19 Treatment Centre.

As part of the support, he disclosed that the group had also taken up the additional responsibility of providing some meals for medical personnel on duty daily, since 10 April 2020.

The Director-General of Medical Services of GAF and the Commander, 37 Military Hospital – Brigadier General (Brig Gen) EC Saka and Brig Gen NA Obodai, respectively, on behalf of GAF and the Hospital, expressed deep appreciation to the group for the huge support.

The Generals noted that the items will go a long way to aid the facilities to perform their roles to the optimum and further noted that since the government and GAF could not do it all alone, support from the private sector, organizations, and individuals, was commendable and most welcome.