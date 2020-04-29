Vice-Chancellor for the Ho Technical University, Prof. Benjamin Honyenugah says technical universities in Ghana are ready and willing to partner government in the fight against COVID-19.

The Vice-Chancellor who spoke to Citi News on the sidelines of an event to donate one thousand reusable nose masks to health workers in the Volta Region said Technical Universities have enough capacity to aid the government in times like this.

“We are so far grateful for the efforts that have been put in place by government led by his Excellency the President in the fight against the COVID-19. We in the Technical Universities are ready and willing to support the efforts of government in this fight. You are aware we are technical universities and we have a lot of capacity and part of it what we have demonstrated this morning.”

“Other technical universities are working very hard to support the course in their various ways because as you know, we are all technical universities but we have our various strengths and the strength of each technical university is being leveraged to be able to support the fight against the COVID-19. I believe sooner than later the contributions of the technical universities will be visible for all to see,” he added.

Takoradi Technical University supports COVID-19 fight with 10,000 face masks

The Takoradi Technical University (TTU) had earlier this month donated 10,000 pieces of face masks to support the fight against the spread of the Coronavirus. The masks were designed by the Fashion Department of the university.

This came two days after the Western Region became the ninth region to record a COVID-19 case in Ghana.

Vice-Chancellor of TTU, Prof. John Frank Eshun presented the face masks to the Ghana Health Service, traders, media, as well as other institutions through the Western Regional Coordinating Council.

The Takoradi Technical University also inaugurated a COVID-19 taskforce, made up of staff to work with the Regional Coordinating Council on its strategy against COVID-19.