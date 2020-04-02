The International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) has donated an amount of GHS100,000 to the National COVID-19 Trust Fund to aid the government’s fight against the spread of Coronavirus in Ghana.

Making the presentation on behalf of the church, General Secretary of ICGC, Reverend Morris Appiah said the gesture was aimed at complementing government’s efforts to cater for the needy and the vulnerable and also help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

“We are here this morning on behalf of the General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church, Rev. Dr. Mensa Otabil, the presbytery which is the executive board and the entire membership of the church to present a cheque GHS100,000 to the COVID-19 National Trust Fund. We are pleased to support the effort of government in seeking to ensure that the needy and the vulnerable are catered for,” he said.

The Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Opare who received the donation on behalf of government urged Ghanaians to adhere to the lockdown announced by the President and follow precautionary guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation and the Ghana Health Service.

“May I also use the opportunity to encourage all those under restrictions to obey the protocols that have been prescribed. They have been prescribed to save all of us and are not meant to disturb anybody but are to ensure we don’t contract it and avoid it spread in our communities. So please let us all obey it and observe the social distances and the other prescribed protocols by the WHO and the Ghana Health Service.”

COVID-19 Trust Fund

President Nana Akufo-Addo announced the establishment of a COVID-19 Fund in Ghana on March 27, 2020 and donated his three months salary to support the fund.

“I am announcing tonight the establishment of a COVID-19 Fund, to be managed by an independent board of trustees, and chaired by former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, to receive contributions and donations from the public to assist in the welfare of the needy and the vulnerable. I have directed the Controller and Accountant General to pay my next three months’ salary, i.e. April, May, and June, into this Fund,” he said.

Board of Trustees for the Fund

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo subsequently inaugurated the Board of Trustees of the COVID-19 National Trust Fund.

The Board of Trustees, which is chaired by former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, has already started receiving contributions from institutions and the public.

Absa Bank Ghana, Interplast, Justmoh Construction Limited among others, have all donated to the fund.

The other members of the Board are Archbishop Justice Ofei Akrofi, Mr. Jude Kofi Bucknor, Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie, Mrs Elsie Addo-Awadzie, Dr. Ernest Ofori-Sarpong, Dr Tanko. Mr. Collins Asare will act as Secretary to the Board.

Follow @Khaptain4real

