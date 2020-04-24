The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has cautioned the public against fraudulent recruitment which is being advertised on social media.

The GAF in a statement signed by its Director Public Relations, Colonel E. Aggrey-Quashie said: “Interested applicants must verify with GAF on any such recruitment/enlistment exercise and to wait for the official publication in the recognized media house and dailies (Daily Graphic and Ghanaian Times).”

“The public should take heed of the education and numerous reminders to desist from paying monies through ‘mobile money’ to an unscrupulous person who claims to be recruitment agents of GAF as such persons are fraudsters, ” the statement added.

The Armed Forces called on the public to report persons soliciting for monies for supposed enlistment exercises to the nearest Military Installation or Police station.

