The Immigration Ladies Association (IMMILAC) has donated sanitary items to the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) for distribution to its Academy and Training School to help combat the novel coronavirus.

IMMILAC was formed in December 2009 as an Association comprising all female officers of the GIS irrespective of rank to help raise the standard of discipline and professionalism among female officers, nurture individual talents through mentorship and ensure the welfare of members.

The items include 30 Veronica buckets, 20 rubber bowls, 20 pieces of handwashing liquid soaps and 4 packs of tissues.

Presenting the items at the forecourt of the National Headquarters of the GIS on last Thursday, the President of the Association, Deputy Comptroller-General of Immigration (DCGI) in charge of Finance Administration, Mrs. Judith Dzokoto-Lomoh said IMMILAC was pleased to support and contribute its quota to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19.

“These are not normal times, and as female officers with motherly instinct, it is appropriate to show that motherly care to mankind, especially, our would-be officers” she noted.

She further assured management of the GIS that there were more to come, and that, the gesture exhibited by IMMILAC was just the beginning.

The Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI), Mr. Kwame Asuah Takyi expressed gratitude to the Association and indicated that the items would help sanitize the environment of the Immigration Service Academy and Training School (ISATS) against the pandemic.

He assured the Association that the items would be immediately dispatched to ISATS at Assin Foso in the Central Region to augment the operational directives that had already been put in place by the Service.