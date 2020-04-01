The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako Attah, has said that all deplorable inner roads of major hospitals in the country are scheduled to be fixed.

The intended road facelift is expected to cover all public hospitals and will begin with the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital.

Speaking to Citi News, the Minister indicated that work has already started.

“The machines are here and what I am saying is that the project takes immediate effect. We have brought equipment and the company going to do it is Jasmo construction and all the potholes are going to be patched and fixed to make it smooth and stabilize the ground to be able to receive the asphalt.”

Mr. Amoako Attah also indicated that the stretches within the premises of the Supreme Court and other courts across the country will be fixed.

“We are going to work on the Supreme Court premises. This is a request we received from the Chief Justice that the place has to be worked on. And it may not end here, we will continue to liaise with his Lordship the Chief Justice and we shall be looking at the other court premises in the Regions,” he added.

Year of Roads

The Finance Minister in delivering the 2020 budget statement stressed a focus on fixing roads across the country in 2020 and beyond having identified what he described as “critical roads” across each of the 16 regions in the country.

Agitations over poor road network

The deplorable state of roads in parts of the country had become a challenge to many in Ghana.

Recently, most residents who have been outraged by poor roads have resorted to series of protests to pile pressure on authorities to get their roads fixed.

They have been burning tyres and wielding placards with varied inscriptions to have their roads which are full of potholes and bumps fixed.