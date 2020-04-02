Interplast, West Africa’s leading producer of plastic pipe systems has donated GHS1,200,000 to the COVID-19 National Trust Fund to support efforts of the state aimed at combating the spread of the novel Coronavirus in Ghana.

At a brief ceremony at the Jubilee House to present their cheque, the Managing Director of Interplast, Hayssam Fakhry, observed that their institution is very concerned about the rapid spread of COVID-19 around the world and had decided to bring their contribution immediately in order to augment government’s efforts designed to arrest the spread of the virus in Ghana.

Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, Madam Akosua Frema Osei Opare, received the cheque on behalf of government and the Trust Fund.

She noted in her brief remarks that government and the people of Ghana are grateful to Interplast for their rich contributions towards the fund and government’s Coronavirus Alleviation Programme.

She further indicated that the secretariat of the COVID-19 Trust Fund will be fully operational from Monday the 6th of April 2020 and their accounts and locational address would be advertised so that all donors can channel their contributions to them accordingly.

At the same ceremony, Justmoh Construction Limited, a wholly Ghanaian-owned construction company, through its Chief Executive Officer, Justice Amoh, also presented a cheque of GHS500,000 as their contribution to the COVID-19 Trust Fund.

Justice Amoh before presenting the cheque commended the President and his government for the bold decisions taken so far to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic for gaining ground in Ghana as is the case in Europe, North America, and other jurisdictions.

He urged the state to use their donation to support the work of first responders and frontline workers in the nation’s battle against COVID-19.