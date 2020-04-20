Member of Parliament for the Tempane Constituency, Joseph Kpemka, in collaboration with the Tempane District Assembly, has supplied Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the district’s health directorate to support the fight against COVID-19.

The items included 105 veronica buckets, 10 infrared medical thermometers, 772 hand sanitizers, 83 dustbins, 102 pieces of paper towel, 70 gallons of liquid soap and 300 pieces of soap.

Speaking at the donation ceremony in Tempane, Mr. Kpemka, who doubles as a Deputy Attorney General, strongly warned against the politicization of COVID-19 issues.

“We are putting in place these measures from the bottom of ours hearts and in good faith to ameliorate the anticipated suffering of our people because you see when you have a situation where every bit of assistance to mobilize to assist our people is being politicized. As a government, we are intending to fight this without any political colour.”

So my District Chief Executive and I have decided in collaboration with all those who are stakeholders, to ensure that this distribution is done in a manner without political colour. That is why he indicated that we are targeting certain pivotal areas for distribution among which are market centres, health centres, houses of chiefs, sub-chiefs and assembly members”.

Mr. Kpemka commended security agencies in the area for theirr efforts in contributing towards the fight against COVID-19.

“I will like to assure the citizenry in our area that we are very much ready to help them in this fight and that is a collective effort and all we expect of them is to observe all the precautions that have been given by the health professionals”.

He warned that anyone found flouting the directives when prosecuted and found guilty may receive a hefty fine or face a jail term.

Mr. Kpemka commended residents of the area for their cooperation and urged them to be law-abiding and work closely with the assembly and security agencies to ensure the safety of all.

He further appealed to philanthropists and benevolent organizations for more PPE to support the district in its fight against COVID-19.

District Chief Executive Mr. Paul Abugre said, his outfit will continue to sensitize the citizenry on COVID-19 preventive measures and ensure full compliance as such to avert the spread of the virus in the area.

He indicated that immigration officers have been given some motorbikes to police unapproved routes to prevent the possible importation of the virus.