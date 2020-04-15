Africa’s leading beverage manufacturing giant, Kasapreko Company Limited has donated to Manhyia Palace, the seat of Ashanti Kingdom, assorted drinks, water and hand sanitizers to complement the efforts of Asantene Otumfour Osei Tutu II in providing support to the vulnerable groups in the lockdown areas in Greater Kumasi.

The total value of the donation was GHS 40,000.00 and it included packs of Awake purified drinking water, assorted quantities of Royal soft drinks, 10/10 drinks, Veraldo drinks and cartons of KCL Hand Sanitizers.

The Government of Ghana as part of the measures put in place in containing the novel Coronavirus has extended the lockdown period to another two weeks in Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi allowing the movement of essential service providers

Kasapareko Company Limited was one of the first indigenous Manufacturing Company to produce

hand sanitizers in Ghana after the hikes of hand sanitizers in the market during the outbreak of Covid-19 in Ghana.

Before the donation to the Manhyia Palace, the Company had already presented quantities of KCL hand sanitizers to the Ministry of Information, 37 Military Hospital, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra where these hand sanitizers are currently being used in these hospitals.

Speaking to the Media, the Territory Department Officer for Kasapreko Company Limited, Nii Ahuateh Akwetey-Kodjoe explained the rationale behind the donation also touching on the Corporate Social Responsibility of the company aimed at touching lives of Ghanaians.

Nii Ahuateh Akwetey-Kodjoe said more humanitarian gestures of this kind are still ongoing to other institutions.

Receiving the items on behalf of Manhyia Palace, Baffour Yaw Boateng, Dominasehene expressed gratitude to the company for their kind gesture which, according to him will help the poor in the lockdown communities.