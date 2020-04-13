The Ketu South Municipal Assembly has announced the temporary closure of all markets in the Municipality, following the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus in the Volta Region.

The Assembly said it had to close the markets due to the “total disregard” for social distancing in all markets in the Municipality.

“All markets in the Municipality, namely Hedzranawo, Agbozume, Aflao, Wudoaba, Gakli, Aflao Border and Denu mini markets are all temporary closed…until further notice with effect from Monday 13th April, 2020. Additionally, all beaches and related entertainment activities in the Municipality are also closed down with immediate effect until further notice,” the Assembly explained in a statement.

A total of 566 novel coronavirus cases have so far been recorded in Ghana with eight deaths and four recoveries.

Out of that number, the Volta Region has recorded nine cases, according to the Ghana Health Service.

The Greater Accra Region still leads as the region with the highest number of cases followed by the Ashanti and Eastern region.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 452

Ashanti Region – 49

Eastern Region – 32

Northern Region – 10

Volta Region – 9

Upper West Region – 7

Upper East Region – 4

North East Region– 1

Western Region – 1

Central Region – 1

