The Kofi Abban Foundation has donated over 1,000 packs of meals and foodstuff to some persons living with disability in Accra.

The gesture is part of the Foundation’s effort to cater for the less privileged in the period of the COVID-19 partial lockdown.

Speaking to Citi News, the spokesperson for the foundation, Koku Abotsi says the exercise will continue for the rest of the lockdown period.

“We at Kofi Abban foundation believe that it is not everyone who can stay home and get their daily bread. So we’ve thought it wise to put ourselves together and go around the communities in Ghana and put smiles on the faces of people with foodstuffs so that they will also be able to survive during this period. So we started on Monday and will end on Friday.”

Even before the lockdown was imposed, many people had raised concerns over what will become of the poor and disadvantaged society.

How the poor would feed and the homeless find shelter baffled the minds of benevolent Ghanaians. But over a week into the restriction period, there is seems to be hope for the less privileged.

The team started Wednesday’s donation by serving scores of persons living with disabilities at Mamprobi and Kaneshie.

The Kofi Abban foundation, named after its founder and CEO of Rigworld Group, Kofi Amoa-Abban seeks to empower Ghanaians through social interventions in education, health care and entrepreneurship.

The group also made a stop at Nima, a predominantly slum community in Accra, thousands eagerly awaited their turn to grab their share of the items. They expressed their gratitude to the foundation.

“We thank the Kofi Abban foundation for bringing these foodstuffs of rice and oil. We thank them so much because other groups bring food here but many of us do not get some. We are so happy for this.” – a beneficiary said.