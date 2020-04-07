Traders at Kpando and its environs in the Volta Region were on Monday forced to carry out businesses on the principal streets of Kpando following the closure of the market.

This was done to ensure the social distancing directive amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kpando Municipal Assembly asked traders to carry out their activities on a daily basis and avoid the ‘Market Day’ concept to prevent crowding.

However, the Queen Mother of the market, Mama Sena Hosu registered her displeasure over the assembly’s action and recalls how traders still compete for spaces on the streets hence not adhering to the social distancing directive.

“Our MCE just closed the market and said we are not observing the social distancing protocol. The first time he closed it, we spoke to him. We (traders) have been sacked from the market and we are selling on the streets. The market women are not observing the social distancing protocol.”

The Municipal Chief Executive of Kpando Assembly Ernest Quist argued that “what they need is cooperation in order to maintain the public distancing directive. The stakeholders agreed to it so this is not the first time.”

He further stated that despite public education on the reasons for the closure of the market, traders from the surrounding communities do not comply.

In view of social distancing in markets, the Sekodi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly converted the Takoradi Jubilee Park into a market as a measure to enforce social distancing at the Takoradi Market Circle.

A nationwide disinfection exercise has been carried out in various parts of the country with the latest being Northern region.