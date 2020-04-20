Traders at the Dr. Mensah section of the Kumasi Central Market have been moved from the market as that section has been closed down.

This is because they failed to ensure social distancing despite being allowed to return to the market after the government lifted the partial lockdown of the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area.

Citi News’ Hafiz Tijani reported that about 6:00 am on Monday, brisk business was ongoing at the market with very little regard for COVID-19 preventive measures including social distancing or wearing of face masks.

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, which was not pleased about the situation ordered for the closure of the market to allow it re-strategize.

The place has also been cordoned off after traders were cleared from the area.

“The assembly informed me to come and make sure the place is cleared and that is exactly what we have done. We have been able to clear the traders while negations are ongoing,” said W.O 1 William Atakorah, the security liaison at the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly.

“[When we came, the situation] was awful, it was very very bad as if there was nothing at stake. They took it lightly,” W.O 1 Atakoradh added.

Meanwhile, residents in Kumasi have expressed mixed feelings about the lifting of the partial lockdown.

While some believe that it will help ensure that they get some money for their upkeep, others believe the decision is a gamble that could spark another wave of COVID-19 cases.

“I am happy it has been lifted but we should all abide by the preventive measures,” a resident said.

“Some people aren’t adhering to what the president said. I think it is good but at the end of the day, it is up to you to take responsibility for your own safety,” another resident said.

Lockdown lifted

President Nana Akufo-Addo in a televised broadcast on Sunday, April 19, 2020 lifted the partial lockdown on some parts of the country which was necessitated by the spread of the novel coronavirus.

According to the President, the ease of restrictions was in view of the country’s ability to undertake aggressive contact tracing of infected persons among others.

President Akufo-Addo in his address however, indicated that other restrictions such as the one on public gatherings are still in place.

He urged Ghanaians to wear face masks everywhere they go and strictly adhere to the various COVID-19 prevention protocols including handwashing and social distancing.