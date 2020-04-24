Some intercity bus operators within the Kwame Nkrumah Circle enclave want the government to help them minimize their losses as they enforce the social distancing protocol.

The operators say their decision to comply strictly with the social distancing protocols is taking a toll on their finances but they are doing their best to keep operating despite the challenge.

The Neoplan Welfare Committee Secretary, Kassim Alhassan and Manager of OA Travel and Tours, Micheal Owusu said their outfits are committed to ensuring that passengers are safe in the buses at all times especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If you look at a bus that carries like a 48 passengers and now it has reduced to 30, definitely it will affect you,” said Kassim Alhassan.

Micheal Owusu said “this thing is really affecting us but this is what we can also do to help vulnerable. It’s reducing our sales.”

Commercial vehicle operators are among those most affected by the social distancing policy as it impacts directly on their revenues.

In compliance with the policy, they are to reduce the number of passengers they accommodate on their busses to allow a two-metre gap between each other.

Commercial drivers threaten fare hike

Recently, some drivers threatened that they will from Monday increase the transport fares over concern over fuel prices and the social distancing policy.

The leadership of the National Concerned Drivers Association says if the government refuses to reduce the price of fuel at the pumps with immediate effect, they will have no option but to adjust transport fares upwards.

According to the association, the observation of the social distancing protocol in their vehicles is having a huge toll on their earnings.

The Vice-Chairman for the National Concerned Drivers Association, David Agboado in a Citi News interview said the government must heed to their calls especially when there is a sharp decline in the price of crude oil on the international market due to lockdowns across the world following the coronavirus pandemic to ensure that oil marketing companies reduce the price of fuel at the pumps to enable them to stay afloat.