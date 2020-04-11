The Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Assembly has imposed some restrictions on its residents after 23 COVID-19 cases were detected in its municipality.

In a statement, the assembly, for example, said only persons in the food value chain will be allowed at the Agormanya market.

“All non-food sellers…would not be allowed access to Agormanya market for the next two weeks starting from Saturday 11th April to 25th April 2020 subject to review. Abolo sellers at Kpong to be regulated to the minimal level and social distancing protocol should be strictly adhered to,” the statement added.

Children under 15 will also be banned from the markets.

All drinking pubs in the municipality have also been ordered to close by 8:00pm

Security checkpoints will also be mounted at all entry points to the municipality.

“During this period, the police and the emergency response team of the assembly will step up patrol operations to ensure that these measures are complied with.”

Aside from these measures, the assembly urged residents to adhere to other preventing measures like regular handwashing and social distancing.

More than 240 people had been quarantined in the Lower Manya Krobo district at a camp known as AFCON Camp B.

According to the Eastern Regional Health Directorate, there is no report of infection outside the quarantine camp.

Ghana currently has 378 cases of the virus with the Eastern Region accounting for 23 of these cases.

Accra, Tema, Kasoa and Kumasi are currently under lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

So far eight regions out of 16 have recorded COVID-19 cases in Ghana.

Find below the full statement