Former President John Dramani Mahama has donated medical supplies to help fight meningitis and COVID-19 in the Upper West Region.

The items worth GHS50,000 comprised of boxes of anti meningitis cerium and Personal Protective Equipment.

The Upper West Region is hard hit by meningitis, recording 214 cases with 33 deaths in the last three months.

The region has also recorded a case of COVID-19.

A former member of the Council of State, Edward Dr Geder, the Upper West Regional Chairman of the NDC, Mohammed Nasir Saani, the NDC’s Wa East parliamentary candidate, Dr Godfred Seidu Jasaw and other NDC members presented the donation to the Upper West Regional Director of Health Services, Dr Osei Kuffuor Affreh at a short ceremony at Wa today, 9th April 2020.

A former Medical Director of the Upper West Regional Hospital, Dr Edward Geder in presenting the donation on behalf of John Mahama said the “former President and leader of the NDC is fully conscious that the Ministry of Health, health workers; the nurses, the doctors are the frontline soldiers in this battle. That is why we are giving these things to you here. We have to assist you to fight a good battle. The Upper West is an endemic region for CSM. We hope that these drugs will help save the lives of the many avoidable deaths we are recording”.

The renowned surgeon also used the opportunity to appeal to the regional health director to come out with permanent strategies that will nib the CSM endemic in the bud.

“We are within the endemic zone of CSM in Africa. So I want to suggest that there must be some preparations for blocking the insurgence of CSM in the region. We must prepare against it and not to wait and want to control it. What we are doing now is damage repair,” he said.

Dr Osei Kuffuor Afreh thanked the former president for the gesture and said it will go a long way to help in the fight against meningitis and protect health workers in their bid to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.