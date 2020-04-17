Ghana’s leading waste management company, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, has donated GHS120,000 to the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR).

The donation is to complement the efforts of the research institute to be able to carry out more COVID-19 tests in the country.

So far the institute has led a team of other research centres to conduct over 50,000 tests of coronavirus case samples within a space of four weeks as government intensifies the fight against the pandemic.

The Host of Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV, Paul Adom-Otchere, whose advocacy led to the gesture from Zoomlion said the donation aims at supporting government’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

Head of Communications at the Jospong Group of Companies, the parent company of Zoomlion, Sophia Lissa, commended Noguchi for their role in the fight against COVID-19.

She said her outfit will collaborate with other private entities to support the COVID-19 fight for the general good of society.

Receiving the donation on behalf of Noguchi, its Director, Prof. Abraham Kwabena Anang said the gesture by Zoomlion will augment its testing capacity.