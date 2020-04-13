Morphology deals with the structure and form of things. It is rooted in linguistics and biological studies. In both linguistics and biology, especially plant morphology relationships of forms, internal and external parts are common identifiers of how things do not work in isolation.

Thus the response strategies to the Coronavirus pandemic should accommodate other interlinkages to provide hope for all within the system.

As part of the first general form of response to stop the spread was the closure of schools (both private and public). Workers in public schools are sure of their salaries to maintain their livelihoods, but most private schools, especially those at the basic level received their March salaries but have no hope of receiving April salaries. Some proprietors have already informed their workers (teaching and non-teaching) of their inability to pay April salaries.

This is due to the fact that payment of salaries in private schools is solely dependent on receipt of school fees mostly paid on installment basis. Borrowing from my linguistics and science scholars in respect of morphology, the government in making provision for the payment of salaries of workers in public schools ought to consider some alleviation packages for their counterparts in private schools. This will not undercut the linkage in our understanding of morphology.

In both linguistics and biology, relationships are important because they (words, plants, etc.) are considered as belonging to the same family.

Private basic schools operate in a sensitive sector just as the public sector and they complement each other to achieve national goals in education. Some of these private basic schools have been playing a complementary role for more than 30 years. In fact, about 90% of graduates from private Junior High Schools end up in public Senior High Schools.

While all workers who are not earning incomes now need support, it is important for some provision to be made out of the Ghc1.2Billion approved by Parliament from the Stabilization fund to finance the Coronavirus Alleviation Program to cater for private school teachers and non-teaching staff for the period probably until June 2020.

Supporting private school teachers and non-teaching staff from the Coronavirus Alleviation Program will automatically exempt them from any need for supply of cooked food for these category of workers. Even if they are paid 75% of their salaries, they should be able to cope with the prevailing circumstances.

Prof. John Gatsi

Dean of University of Cape Coast Business school