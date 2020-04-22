Meridian Port Services Limited (MPS) has responded to the national call on all organisations to rally resources towards the mitigation of the devastating effects of COVID-19 on social and communal lives.

This has seen the donation of assorted food items and hygiene products to 4 institutions in Tema.

These consist of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA), Tema West Metropolitan Assembly (TWMA), Tema Traditional Council and the Nungua Traditional Council.

This act is to contribute to the wellbeing of the fishing communities along the coast of Tema and surrounding areas in this time when many are unable to go about their day-to-day activities.

Communities that stand to benefit include deprived areas in Tema Manhean and Nungua.

TMA and TWMA

The Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) for Tema, Felix Nii Anang-La and Municipal Chief Executive, Adwoa Amoako was full of praise for MPS on the timely intervention to support the fight against COVID-19.

“The Assembly took the initiative to start providing some relief items to all persons within the Tema Metropolis who are affected by the restriction in movement directive from the Presidency: the urban poor, street dwellers and the vulnerable including the aged, however, the available resources do not match the teeming numbers. This donation from MPS has, therefore, come at the right time to help us continue to provide what is needed for the communities in a difficult time as this,” Anang-La said.

Traditional councils

Members of the Traditional Councils for Nungua and Tema who received the items described the current health situation as one that required collaborative efforts from all stakeholders to ensure the sustainability of life and fight the menace.

They opined that the donation will enable many families to benefit from accessible handwashing materials and food.

The items donated included sugar, tomato paste, gari, palm oil, Beans, water, hand sanitizer, veronica Buckets, washing soap and tissue paper.

Presentation

Presenting the items on behalf of MPS, Mr Frank Ebo Brown, Head of Legal and Compliance assured the leaders of the various institutions that this was not the last of such acts to support government efforts at fighting the global pandemic and its associated effects.

“We are here on behalf of the Shareholders and management of MPS to contribute our widow’s mite towards catering for the needy and to help limit the spread of the coronavirus in the country. This is the first of many social interventions that we would undertake in this regard as we are concerned about the health and safety of all.”

CEO’s call

According to Mr Mohammed Samara, Chief Executive Officer of MPS, livelihoods have been impacted by the spread of the virus In Ghana, the Company and Shareholders social affairs embrace such contributions towards the improvement of lives of the members in the community they operate within.

“I would like to call on all port users to observe laid down precautionary measures as well as to take personal responsibility for their wellbeing to avoid being infected. It is of a necessity for all and particularly drivers, freight forwarders who may have to come into contact with surfaces and people to have their own hand sanitizer and practice frequent hand washing to supplement what the management is doing to prevent infections and ultimately ensure the safety of all who conduct business in Terminal 3.”

COVID-19 preventive actions

MPS has since mobilized efforts to establish measures in the Terminal and its Offices to stem the contraction and spreading. As part of its recently implemented Business continuity plan in response to the menace of COVID-19, giant “veronica tanks” with the requisite hygiene products have been mounted at key areas in the terminal. He assured that MPS will continue to engage in actions and programs that will improve the living conditions for all members of society in general and Tema in particular.