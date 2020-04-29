The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh has been adjudged the CEO of the year 2019 within MTN Group, as voted for by the company’s senior leadership.

This was announced at the Group’s first digital Quarterly Review hosted by the Group CEO, Rob Shuter, involving senior management from its 22 operating countries.

He shares the award with the CEO of MTN Benin, Stephen Blewett.

The MTN Group CEO award is based on peer reviews by CEOs across MTN Group and informed by Leadership and Organizational outcomes.

Mr. Adadevoh was voted as the CEO who best displayed the MTN Global Leader Profile.

The MTN Global Leader is one who is focused on providing vision and strategy, demonstrates problem-solving capability and delivers value. He is emotionally intelligent and is one who drives culture and change, builds stakeholder relationships and achieves both financial and non-financial results.

He is also an exceptional leader who understands self, is emotionally matured, shows humility and compassion, exemplifies ethics and integrity and communicates effectively.

In his brief remarks after receiving the award, Selorm Adadevoh expressed his appreciation to his fellow leaders and the MTN Group for the recognition and honour.

He dedicated the award to his team at MTN Ghana without whom this achievement would not be possible nor meaningful.

He said, “I also appreciate the Executive Committee and all staff in MTN Ghana for buying into the digital vision I have for the MTN Ghana operation. I will continue to give my best and strive to empower and develop our people to be the best they can be as we work towards maintaining our leadership in the Ghana telecoms market and make customers lives a whole lot brighter.”

Selorm took office as the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana in June 2018.

Since his appointment, MTN has received several recognitions and awards with the most prestigious being the Number One Company and the Highest Tax Payer in Ghana in the year 2019 at the Ghana Club 100 awards organised by the Ghana Investment Promotion Council.

The company also continues to record strong financial performance and remains focused on investing in its community.

Selorm is a seasoned Telecoms and Financial Services business leader with over 20 years of experience spanning several years in the UK, USA, Caribbean and other countries in Africa.