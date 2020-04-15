A Deputy Minister of Health Designate, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye says he will focus on improving the efficiency of various teams under the Ministry for fighting COVID-19 if approved.

President Nana Akufo-Addo nominated Bernard Okoe Boye as a Deputy Minister of Health-designate on April 6, 2020.

The Deputy Minister-Designate was vetted on Wednesday, April 15, 2020,

During his vetting, he said as a Deputy Minister, he will work with his superiors to ensure the harmonization of energies and competencies to defeat the pandemic.

“We (government) have an interministerial committee platform with the President himself as the Chair and there are subcommittees of that committee. We have the social and welfare branch committee and other committees looking at case management. So there are many platforms all trying to win the war and I will support the Minister with his look at what is happening with these platforms. With a lot of competency and capacity at the table, I will do some harmonisation and whisper to my boss what he can do to make sure there is serious efficiency in terms of harnessing all the outputs from these platforms,” he said.

I’ll do my best as Deputy Health Minister – Okoe Boye

Dr. Okoe Boye had earlier pledged to fully dedicate his time and energies towards the new task he has been given.

“I thank the President for the honour done my modest self and the Ledzokuku constituency. I pledge to put in all my energy, time and all the things I have learnt on the job to make sure that we win this war. For the war, we are going to win, the only thing we don’t know is how long it will take and we all have a role to play in shortening the recovery time,” he said.

Dr. Okoe Boye added that he will play his role diligently as part of the team at the national level fighting COVID-19.

“It will take a team to win the war, not an individual. So more or less, I am going to play a role in a team. [There is a plan] it is already unfolding and I guess one of the things I have identified which we have to work on a lot is the communication between those who work on what is happening and the public who are supposed to be at the receiving end,” he added.

He is to take over from Mr. Alexander Abban, who has been moved to the Communications Ministry as a Deputy Minister.

Follow @Khaptain4real

