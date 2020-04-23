Angry youth in three communities in the Gambaga—Nalerigu Constituency in the North East Region on Wednesday afternoon allegedly chased out the Member of Parliament for the area, Hajia Alima Mahama and her entourage from the area.

The MP who doubles as the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development and her followers had visited the communities to rally the support of party delegates in the upcoming parliamentary primaries.

The Deputy North East Regional Minister and East Mamprusi Municipal Chief Executive including the women’s organizer of the NPP in the constituency were part of the entourage that were allegedly chased out.

Speaking to Citi News, one of the individuals who took part in the action, Abubakari Wasiwu explained their motive.

“She made a whole lot of promises before she was elected. And ever since she was elected up until today, we never heard from her. She has not been able to execute any of the promises she made. Nothing has happened until she returned yesterday. So we are also saying that once she made a promise, left and never returned again without any information on what was going on and its time for re-election, we are fed up. Once she doesn’t want us, we also don’t want her. But what happened was that once she arrived, they [angry youth] began crossing her with woods for her to return, So that was what they did and she sped off.”

MCE response

But reacting to the story, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of East Mamprusi, Baba Danladi who was part of the entourage denied the claims that the MP was chased.

“The Minister wanted to speak to the people about the Coronavirus. She was moving with the Chiefs with some Veronica buckets to some vantage points. She was engaging the opinion leaders to tell the people about the need for them to practice social distancing. So we were doing that. We got to that community and after we engaged the people, a group of angry youth came around asking us if we had seen their roads. And we said yes because people were telling us about their roads. But, nothing of violence did happen, I am saying this based on what I saw there,” the MCE said.