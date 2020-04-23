The National COVID-19 Trust Fund on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, distributed toiletries, PPE and other essential medical items to the Ghana Health Service, COVID-19 Care Team and some selected health institutions.

The gesture is to build their capacities to be able to manage COVID-19 cases.

The COVID-19 Trust Fund was established to assist the poor and vulnerable during the COVID-19 crisis.

Among the selected health institutions include the Christian Health Association of Ghana, Ahmadiyya Health Service, Private Medical & Dental Practitioners, Prisons Health Service, and Public-Private Partnership Clinic.

On the sidelines of the donation, the managers of the National COVID-19 Fund said it has so far accrued GH¢34 million in cash donations.



The Chairperson of the National COVID-19 Fund, former Cheif Justice, Justice Sophia Akuffo reiterated their commitment to effectively implementing their mandate.

On Monday, 20th April 2020, she disclosed the utilization of the National COVID-19 Trust Fund will begin this week.

The disbursement will pave the way for various activities aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 to begin.

What the Fund seeks to do

The COVID-19 National Trust Fund has in a short while received many donations and contributions from businesses and individuals to complement the efforts of government in the fight against the disease.

President Akufo-Addo donated his April, May and June salaries as seed money for the Fund.

Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia continued in the President’s steps and also donated three months’ salary to the Trust Fund.

All Ministers of State and other top appointees at the presidency voluntarily decided to donate 50 per cent of their salary for the next three months to the COVID-19 Fund.

Parliament also contributed GH¢200,000 with the Speaker of the House, Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye donating half of his three months’ salary to the Fund.

Other groups and associations also made different donations in cash and kind to various hospitals and health services in the country.

The Trust which is chaired by former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo is aimed at being used to help improve the lives of the vulnerable who will be worst-hit by the pandemic