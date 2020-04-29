A Nigerian woman put up for sale on Facebook in Lebanon has been rescued – days after a man suspected of involvement in the advert was arrested.
The advert caused an outcry in Nigeria.
Chairperson of the Commission for Nigerians in the Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa told the BBC that the 30-year-old woman is now safe at the Nigerian embassy in Beirut after she was rescued by the Lebanese authorities.
Mrs Dabiri-Erewa did not give details of how the woman was rescued but said the lockdown imposed by the Lebanese authorities to fight the coronavirus pandemic helped in tracing her.
A man was arrested last week for allegedly putting the Nigerian domestic worker for sale for $1,000 on Facebook.
A screen grab of the advert was shared online:
The UN says thousands of women and girls from Nigeria and other African countries are being trafficked every year – often lured with false job promises in Europe and Asia – but usually end up being exploited as domestic maids or forced into prostitution.