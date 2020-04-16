The two Nigeriens who were tested positive and detained at the Accra Central Police station have been moved to the Police Hospital.

Citi News sources indicated that health personnel from the police hospital took over the case after some intervention from Nigerien authorities in Ghana.

The two Nigeriens caused a stir when they refused to undergo care at the Ga East Municipal Hospital on Monday and attempted to leave the facility without authorisation.

The two also reportedly threatened staff with a sharp object saying that they will not stay at the facility.

They were arrested on April 5, 2020, in Accra when a taxi they were in was stopped by police enforcing the partial lockdown.

The two could not give tangible reasons for their movement, sparking suspicion and their arrest.

Further investigations by police led to a medical test on them at the Ridge Hospital and the positive test result for the virus came back on April 13, 2020.

The Ashanti Regional Immigration Command also had some encounters with 20 Nigeriens who were eventually repatriated.

These 20 were arrested at Juaso in the Asante Akim South District on March 17.

Also, eight Guineans and two Burkinanbes who entered Ghana illegally tested positive for the virus and are also set to repatriated.

Notably, one of the eight Guineans who tested positive for the novel coronavirus escaped from the facility in which they were being quarantined in Tamale but was later arrested.

A total of 641 novel coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ghana with eight deaths and 83 recoveries.

The Greater Accra Region has the most number of cases with 514; the Ashanti Region has 53; Eastern Region, 41; Northern Region, 10; Volta Region, nine; Upper West Region, seven; Upper East Region, four; North East Region, one; Western Region, one and the Central Region with one.