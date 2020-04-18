The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has disclosed that the current outbreak of Meningitis in the Upper West Region is caused by a new strain of bacteria that has no vaccine.

This was contained in a press release issued by the Service dated Friday, April 17, 2020.

“The current outbreak in the Upper West Region is caused mainly by a new strain of bacteria; Neisseria meningitides serotype X, which has no vaccine and Streptococcus pneumonia which has an average case fatality of 40%.”

As of the 15th April 2020, a total of 258 cases have been reported in Upper West out of the 409 cases reported in the 5 regions of the north, resulting in 40 deaths.

The Ghana Health Service, however, said even though there is no vaccine for this strain causing the outbreak, there is effective treatment upon early reporting and initiation of the said treatment.

“Though there is no vaccine for the strain causing this current outbreak, effective treatment is available. The need to emphasize this is paramount to ensure early reporting and initiation of treatment that can significantly improve outcome and improve survival rate,” the service said in the statement.

The Service also disclosed that “Regional and District Public Health Emergency Management Committee (PHEMCs) has been activated and meet weekly to coordinate investigation and response activities.”

