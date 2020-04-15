The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) Chief Executive, Mohammed Adjei Sowah, has disputed claims by the Klottey Korle MP, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings that food is being distributed on a partisan basis to needy persons during the partial lockdown in Accra.

In a statement, Mr. Adjei Sowah said such claims were unfortunate and attention-seeking from the National Democratic Congress MP.

“…it’s unfortunate that at a time like this, such a statement would be made by an Honorable Member of Parliament who has been missing all this while [and] resurfaced out of the blue for attention.”

“Even though the government has welcomed efforts by all to support the effort to lessen the effects of the lockdown on the vulnerable, misinformation and attempts to politicize such efforts should not be countenanced,” he added.

The AMA boss also noted that the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) officers had been distributing food to multiple areas, including the Tema Station, where Dr. Agyemang-Rawlings had insisted that head porters, also known as kayaye, were not receiving support from the state.

“I wish to put on record that officers from the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) in branded vests working with the Assemblies share over 5,000 pieces of food packages to the vulnerable including Kayayee around Ridge, Ministerial Enclave, Kinbu, Tema Station and Afua Sutherland Children Park in the Central Business District (CBD) every day.”

Dr. Agyemang-Rawlings’ claims led her to demand more transparency on the distribution of food which NADMO said was costing GHS 2million a day, according to reports.

“It is time to account for who is receiving the money and who is the food going to? We need greater transparency,” she had said.

The AMA has been at the forefront of the relief efforts to Kayaye, especially, since the partial lockdown of Accra begun in late in March.

Before more organised was put in place for some of the most vulnerable persons in Accra, the AMA provided temporary shelter for the 76 kayaye who were intercepted at Ejisu by the Ashanti Regional Police, whilst en-route to the Northern Region and sent back to Accra.

Find below the full statement

COVID-19: Quit petty politicking on food distribution for the vulnerable

My attention has been drawn to a video of the Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle Constituency, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings sharing what is believed to be food wrapped in plastic bags to some women she claimed to be Kayayee circulating on social media.

In the said video Zanetor Rawlings alleged that in spite of claims by the Government that food packages and hot meals are being distributed to poor households and the vulnerable in locked-down areas amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, the beneficiaries in her constituency are not receiving the food and those who have are being asked to show party membership cards before they are attended to.

This is sadly not the case and it’s unfortunate that at a time like this, such a statement would be made by an Honorable Member of Parliament who has been missing all this while resurfaced out of the blue for attention.

I wish to put on record that officers from the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) in branded vests working with the Assemblies share over 5000 pieces of food packages to the vulnerable including Kayayee around Ridge, Ministerial Enclave, Kinbu, Tema Station and Afua Sutherland Children Park in the Central Business District (CBD) every day. Even though the government has welcomed efforts by all to support the effort to lessen the effects of the lockdown on the vulnerable, misinformation and attempts to politicize such efforts should not be countenanced.

If Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings decides to complement government efforts by sharing food to Kayayee, she should do so following set down protocols which do not put vulnerable persons at further risks and would be better done by liaising with agencies that are mandated to work in the management of crisis and not attempt to score cheap political points whilst propagating falsehood.

This is a time when the nation and the world at large is battling a pandemic and unity of purpose with focus is expected of all in leadership.

I wish to urge all residents to continue to cooperate with national and local government and adhere to all the precautionary measures outlined by the President to slow the spread of the COVID-19 in the country.

This too, shall pass.

Signed

M. Adjei Sowah

Mayor of Accra