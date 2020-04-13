Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association has expressed grave concerns over the safety of its members in the Upper West Region in the wake of the outbreak of Meningitis and COVID19 in the region.

In a release signed by the Upper West Regional Chairman, Lawrence Bagrewmwine, the association expressed worry that most health facilities in the region are not well resourced to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, thereby putting their members at high risk.

“The execution of our mandate made us tour most health facilities in the Upper West Region in the wake of the novel COVID-19 to assess facility readiness in this fight. Among many things, we generally came to the conclusion that health facilities are not ready to fight the pandemic.”

“Many of the findings were systemic and could easily be fixed by health facility management. However, it appeared management would not be able to single-handedly address gaps relating equipment and logistical needs of facilities including personal protective equipment and medical consumable”.

The association further called for support from individuals and benevolent organizations to help fight the pandemic.

“It is against this backdrop that we write to appeal to you to support a course to save the life of an innocent person, and by default, a community by making a donation to the Association to support the health system and our members to render timely and quality healthcare to people living in and around the Upper West Region.”

In a related development, the region’s cases of COVID-19 shot up from one to seven yesterday, Sunday, April 12, 2020.

The region currently has recorded 37 deaths with 247 infections of Meningitis this year.

Click here to read the full press statement