The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Odododiodoo constituency, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye has defended claims by the Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings that the distribution of food from the government is being done on partisan lines.

MPs from areas such as Klottey Korle, Odododiodoo, Ayawaso North, Ablekuma South, Ashaiman, Obom Domeabra and Asawase say there is an elaborate scheme to ensure that food packages distributed are done in a manner that excludes sympathizers of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Recounting his experience in an interview with the media in Parliament today [Friday], Nii Lante Vanderpuye alleged that food items were distributed to only New Patriotic Party (NPP) members in his constituency.

“It is NPP mechanism and system being used to distribute food in the community and sometimes when the vehicle comes to the park, I have seen it myself, they call NPP boys in the area who are organisers. If you are standing by a vehicle and you are a known NDC member in the community, you will never be given [some of the food].”

“What is happening is not a fabrication. We will not come here and say things that are not happening. In Odododiodoo, it is widespread. It is sad. I feel sad that I sat here and contributed to a debate and then I sit here and look at my people being discriminated against. It is sad,” the MP complained.

Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings who first made the claim earlier this week emphasized the need for persons discriminately distributing the items to be dealt with.

“Sometimes there are few people who are not following the directives from the authority in which case they must be brought to book. So I stand by that and mine is to encourage people to follow due process,” she said.

Probe partisan distribution of COVID-19 food

Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings earlier called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to institute a credible investigation into the alleged partisan distribution of food in some areas observing the lockdown including the Klottey-Korle constituency.

“People are using partisanship to distribute food. This is unacceptable. This is very sad. The lockdown is for the whole place and not just a few people. What is going on is wrong. We need greater accountability and transparency in the distribution of food,” Dr. Zanetor said when she distributed food to some Kayayei recently.

Government however disputed Dr. Zanetor’s claim.

Minority angry with Adom-Otchere for ‘rebuking’ Zanetor; vows to petition NMC

Meanwhile the Minority in Parliament says it will petition the National Media Commission (NMC) over some unsavoury comments host of Good Evening Ghana, Paul Adom-Otchere allegedly made against Dr. Zanetor Rawlings.

Paul Adom-Otchere had taken on Dr. Zanetor over her claims.

Addressing the media on Friday, the Minority Chief Whip, Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka said they will petition the NMC to punish the journalist.

“We will officially launch a complaint to the National Media Commission and it is our expectation that they will expedite action on it and get him to do the right thing. At this moment, this is not the time to divide ourselves. This is the time for us to be together and if for anything this virus has taught us, we are first humans before any other thing so let’s keep the humanity and work together and not reduce this into banter between NDC and NPP.”

“The President has done so well, he called the leadership of Parliament, the leadership of political parties so let us not make it look like we are only doing the good talk but when it comes to actual implementation, something else is done. So we hope this message will be taken in good faith and the necessary action taken,” Muntaka said.

