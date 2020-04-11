The Ghana Police Service has refuted allegations that it is serving poorly prepared meals to frontline officers of Operation COVID Safety.

The service says it has prioritized the welfare of officers playing diverse roles in the fight against the further spread of the pandemic.

There have been some reports of agitations by field officers in protest of what the officers describe as unfair treatment.

Some of the concerns raised include poor food quality and quantity as well as payment of allowances.

But speaking to Citi News, the Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, Superintendent Sheila Abayie Buckman said such allegations should be reported for a proper probe.

“It is not true that any food that has been served to any officer has gone bad. If it is, it will be investigated. The police management made the decision of serving food as a far as last Wednesday after they had reviewed the operation and found out that we need to serve our officers food so that they do not abandon their duty posts. It is a welfare matter that we are very much concerned about or increase the risk of getting infected.”

The decision to feed police officers has overridden an initial decision where commanders disbursed money as a form of ration to the police officers.

The police are part of a joint security task force deployed to help enforce the partial lockdown of parts of Accra, Kumasi, Tema and Kasoa as one of the measures to contain the further spread of COVID-19.

Ghana’s COVID-19 case count now 378

Ghana’s total case count for COVID-19 as of Thursday, April 9, 2020 is 378.

The number includes six persons who have succumbed to the disease and four others who have recovered.